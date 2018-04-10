Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) Position Cut by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse comprises approximately 1.7% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned 0.07% of Littelfuse worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $4,802,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 17,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 332,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,788,000 after buying an additional 125,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Schubel sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $1,049,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,593,515.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,289 shares of company stock valued at $15,271,800 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

LFUS stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.04. 85,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,261. The stock has a market cap of $4,944.88, a PE ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.81 and a 12 month high of $226.33.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.88 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 9.78%. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a supplier of circuit protection products for the electronics, automotive and industrial markets. The Company operates through three segments. The Electronics segment provides circuit protection components for overcurrent and overvoltage protection, as well as sensor components and modules to manufacturers of a range of electronic products.

