Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Reduced by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,698 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,757 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Toronto–Dominion Bank were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto–Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.78% of the company’s stock.

TD traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.19. 1,346,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,214. Toronto–Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $45.18 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $103,089.93, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Toronto–Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Toronto–Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. analysts predict that Toronto–Dominion Bank will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.522 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Toronto–Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Toronto–Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from $71.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of Toronto–Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

