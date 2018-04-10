Gilead Sciences (GILD) is Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 121,161 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 6.2% of Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,037,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,630,581,000 after acquiring an additional 258,005 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 479,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 100,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,841,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,571,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,697 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,430,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,162,949,000 after acquiring an additional 116,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 472,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,445,000 after acquiring an additional 75,364 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95,715.63, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $79.02 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,376,112.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $401,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,767 shares of company stock valued at $34,281,485. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

