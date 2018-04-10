45,140 Shares in iShares Inc. (BATS:SLVP) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Inc. (BATS:SLVP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Shares of SLVP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.48. 3,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

