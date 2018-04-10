Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $395,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $99,391.66, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $51.56 and a 12-month high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.43 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Vetr lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.72 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase set a $75.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.68.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $395,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/financial-advocates-investment-management-invests-395000-in-bristol-myers-squibb-bmy.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in the various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.