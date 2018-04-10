Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires Shares of 20,873 Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (VAMO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Value and Momentum ETF (BATS:VAMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Shares of VAMO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.98. 7,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Value and Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $28.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.0406 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Value and Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%.

