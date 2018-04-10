14,438 Shares in Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf (IGF) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf (BMV:IGF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IGF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BMV IGF traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.40. 773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182. Ishares Global Infrastructure Etf has a fifty-two week low of $791.37 and a fifty-two week high of $887.23.

