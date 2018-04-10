15,865 Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDE. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.62. The stock had a trading volume of 270,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,437. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $25.60 and a 12-month high of $33.13.

