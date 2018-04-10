Financial Analysis: China Finance Online (JRJC) versus Nomura (NMR)

China Finance Online (NASDAQ: JRJC) and Nomura (NYSE:NMR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

China Finance Online has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nomura pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. China Finance Online does not pay a dividend. Nomura pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Finance Online and Nomura’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Finance Online $83.06 million 0.70 -$1.67 million N/A N/A Nomura $12.98 billion 1.54 $2.23 billion $0.61 9.56

Nomura has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance Online.

Profitability

This table compares China Finance Online and Nomura’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Finance Online -79.91% -58.38% -27.58% Nomura 14.22% 8.79% 0.58%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.4% of China Finance Online shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Nomura shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China Finance Online and Nomura, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Finance Online 0 0 0 0 N/A Nomura 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

Nomura beats China Finance Online on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Finance Online Company Profile

China Finance Online Co. Limited is a Web-based financial services company in China. The Company provides Chinese retail investors with online access to securities and commodities trading services, wealth management products, securities investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. The Company operates through three segments: commodities brokerage services, online financial information and advisory service, and other related services in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), and Hong Kong brokerage services. The Company offers financial software, information services and securities investment advisory services to retail investors in China. Through its subsidiary, Shenzhen Genius Information Technology Co., Ltd., the Company provides financial database and analytics to institutional customers, including domestic financial, research, academic and regulatory institutions.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations. As of March 31, 2017, this segment operated a network of 158 branches. The Asset Management segment is involved in the development and management of investment trusts, which offers low risk/low return products and high risk/high return products, as well as products for various investor needs; and provision of investment advisory services to public pension funds, private pension funds, governments and their agencies, central banks, and institutional investors. The Wholesale segment engages in the research, sale, trading, and market-making of fixed income and equity-related products. It is also involved in underwriting various securities and other financial instruments, which include various stocks, convertible and exchangeable securities, investment grade debts, sovereign and emerging market debts, high yield debt, structured securities, and other securities; arranging private placements, as well as other capital raising activities; and the provision of financial advisory services on business transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, capital structuring, corporate defense activities, leveraged buyouts, and risk solutions. In addition, this segment offers various financial instruments, such as equity securities, debt securities, investment trusts, and variable annuity insurance products for the short, medium, and long-term. The company was formerly known as The Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nomura Holdings, Inc. in October 2001. Nomura Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

