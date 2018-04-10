Reviewing Churchill Downs (CHDN) and The Competition

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) is one of 5 publicly-traded companies in the “Racing, including track operation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Churchill Downs to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Churchill Downs and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Downs 11.47% 16.80% 4.66% Churchill Downs Competitors 25.39% 7.80% 3.84%

Dividends

Churchill Downs pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Churchill Downs pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Racing, including track operation” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 30.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Churchill Downs and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Downs 0 2 1 0 2.33 Churchill Downs Competitors 18 39 57 2 2.37

Churchill Downs currently has a consensus target price of $244.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.15%. As a group, “Racing, including track operation” companies have a potential upside of 0.38%. Given Churchill Downs’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Churchill Downs is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Churchill Downs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.7% of shares of all “Racing, including track operation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Churchill Downs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Racing, including track operation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Churchill Downs has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Churchill Downs’ competitors have a beta of 0.91, meaning that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Churchill Downs and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Downs $882.60 million $140.50 million 40.34 Churchill Downs Competitors $547.20 million $102.89 million 28.27

Churchill Downs has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Churchill Downs is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Churchill Downs beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a racing, gaming and online entertainment company. The Company is engaged in brick-and-mortar casino gaming with approximately 9,030 gaming positions in seven states, and is a legal mobile and online platform for betting on horseracing in the United States. It operates through five segments: Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Other Investments and Corporate. Racing includes four racetracks: Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington International Race Course, Fair Grounds Race Course and Calder Race Course. Casinos is a provider of brick-and-mortar real-money casino gaming. TwinSpires operates mobile and online wagering business, which is a platform for betting on horseracing. Other Investments includes United Tote and Capital View Casino & Resort Joint Venture (Capital View).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.