Critical Contrast: Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) and New Jersey Resources (NJR)

New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR) and Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for New Jersey Resources and Clean Energy Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Resources 0 1 3 0 2.75 Clean Energy Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.97%. Given New Jersey Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New Jersey Resources is more favorable than Clean Energy Fuels.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.5% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of New Jersey Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of Clean Energy Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

New Jersey Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Clean Energy Fuels does not pay a dividend. New Jersey Resources pays out 63.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New Jersey Resources has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

New Jersey Resources has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Jersey Resources and Clean Energy Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Resources 9.08% 18.96% 6.17% Clean Energy Fuels -23.20% -15.55% -9.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Jersey Resources and Clean Energy Fuels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Resources $2.27 billion 1.55 $132.06 million $1.73 23.24 Clean Energy Fuels $341.60 million 0.71 -$79.23 million ($0.53) -3.00

New Jersey Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Fuels. Clean Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Jersey Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

New Jersey Resources beats Clean Energy Fuels on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company. The Company’s business is the distribution of natural gas through a regulated utility, which provides other retail and wholesale energy services to customers and investing in clean energy projects and midstream assets. It operates in four business segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services and Midstream. The Natural Gas Distribution segment consists of regulated natural gas services, off-system sales, capacity and storage management operations. The Energy Services segment consists of unregulated wholesale energy operations. The Clean Energy Ventures segment consists of capital investments in clean energy projects. The Midstream segment consists of investments in the midstream natural gas market, such as natural gas transportation and storage facilities. The Home Services and Other operations consist of heating, cooling and water appliance sales and installations, among others.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (Clean Energy) is a provider of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. The Company is engaged in supplying compressed natural gas (CNG), liquefied natural gas (LNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) for light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and providing operation and maintenance (O&M) services for natural gas fueling stations. The Company designs, builds, operates and maintains fueling stations; manufactures, sells and services non-lubricated natural gas fueling compressors and other equipment used in CNG stations and LNG stations; offers assessment, design and modification solutions to provide operators with code-compliant service and maintenance facilities for natural gas vehicle fleets, and transports and sells CNG and LNG to industrial and institutional energy users having no direct access to natural gas pipelines, among others.

