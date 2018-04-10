Critical Comparison: IntriCon (IIN) vs. Fitbit (FIT)

IntriCon (NASDAQ: IIN) and Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IntriCon and Fitbit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IntriCon $88.31 million 1.49 $1.80 million $0.29 65.69 Fitbit $1.62 billion 0.62 -$277.19 million ($0.65) -7.43

IntriCon has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fitbit. Fitbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IntriCon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IntriCon and Fitbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IntriCon 2.04% 10.64% 4.41% Fitbit -17.16% -17.11% -10.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for IntriCon and Fitbit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IntriCon 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fitbit 3 8 6 0 2.18

Fitbit has a consensus price target of $6.79, indicating a potential upside of 40.61%. Given Fitbit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fitbit is more favorable than IntriCon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.5% of IntriCon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.5% of Fitbit shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of IntriCon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Fitbit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

IntriCon has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fitbit has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fitbit beats IntriCon on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation is engaged in designing, developing, engineering, manufacturing and distributing body-worn devices. The Company operates through body-worn device segment. The Company serves the body-worn device market by designing, developing, engineering and manufacturing micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, complete assemblies and software solutions, primarily for the value hearing health market, the medical bio-telemetry market and the professional audio communication market. The Company has facilities in Minnesota, California, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Kingdom and Germany, and operates through its subsidiaries. The Company’s product offering includes a hearing aid discount program for health plans. This program is available around the nation to health insurers, including employer-sponsored, individual and Medicare plans. The Company also has various international value hearing aid (VHA) initiatives.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc., a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness. It also offers Fitbit online dashboard and mobile apps that sync automatically with and display real-time data from its wearable devices; and Fitbit Coach that offers exercise programs through personal trainer and yoga apps. The company sells its products through consumer electronics and specialty, e-commerce, mass merchant, department store, club, and sporting goods and outdoors retailers; wireless carriers; distributors; and Fitbit.com, an online store, as well as directly to consumers. The company was formerly known as Healthy Metrics Research, Inc. and changed its name to Fitbit, Inc. in October 2007. Fitbit, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.