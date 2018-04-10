Financial Analysis: The Mosaic (MOS) versus Its Peers

The Mosaic (NYSE: MOS) is one of 22 public companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare The Mosaic to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

The Mosaic has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Mosaic’s competitors have a beta of 0.51, indicating that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The Mosaic pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. The Mosaic pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 63.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of The Mosaic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of The Mosaic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Mosaic and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Mosaic 2 10 4 0 2.13 The Mosaic Competitors 172 577 647 38 2.38

The Mosaic currently has a consensus target price of $25.17, indicating a potential upside of 0.55%. As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 16.73%. Given The Mosaic’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The Mosaic has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Mosaic and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Mosaic $7.41 billion -$107.20 million 22.96 The Mosaic Competitors $3.12 billion $272.01 million 0.63

The Mosaic has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. The Mosaic is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares The Mosaic and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Mosaic -1.45% 3.90% 2.15% The Mosaic Competitors -1,647.77% -12.02% -10.38%

Summary

The Mosaic beats its competitors on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant, as well as fluorosilicic acid for water fluoridation. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.