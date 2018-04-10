Critical Comparison: TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) and A10 Networks (ATEN)

A10 Networks (NYSE: ATEN) and TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of A10 Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of TESSCO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of A10 Networks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of TESSCO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares A10 Networks and TESSCO Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks $230.00 million 1.79 -$20.94 million ($0.30) -19.43 TESSCO Technologies $533.29 million 0.33 $1.44 million $0.23 91.96

TESSCO Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than A10 Networks. A10 Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TESSCO Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

A10 Networks has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TESSCO Technologies has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares A10 Networks and TESSCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks -6.94% -17.63% -7.12% TESSCO Technologies 0.57% 3.43% 1.96%

Dividends

TESSCO Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. A10 Networks does not pay a dividend. TESSCO Technologies pays out 347.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for A10 Networks and TESSCO Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks 0 2 1 0 2.33 TESSCO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

A10 Networks presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.93%. Given A10 Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe A10 Networks is more favorable than TESSCO Technologies.

Summary

TESSCO Technologies beats A10 Networks on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. It offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems; and connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services. The company also offers network systems, such as fixed and mobile broadband radio equipment, wireless networking filtering and distributed antenna systems, two-way radios, and security and surveillance products; and training classes, technical support, and engineering design services. In addition, it provides analysis equipment, various frequency, voltage, and power-measuring devices, as well as tools, hardware, GPS, safety and replacement products, and component parts and supplies to install, tune, and maintain wireless communications equipment. Further, the company offers mobile devices and accessory products, such as cellular and smart phone, and data device accessories, such as power supplies, cases, screen protectors, speakers, mobile amplifiers, Bluetooth and corded headsets, mounts, car antennas, music accessories, and data and memory cards. It sells its products to carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, private system operators, federal, state and local governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, retail carrier stores and their independent agents, as well as other local and national retailers under the Ventev, Wireless Solutions, and TerraWave brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

