Financial Comparison: General Mills (GIS) vs. Freshpet (FRPT)

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) and Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares General Mills and Freshpet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Mills 13.96% 37.64% 8.04% Freshpet -2.73% -3.85% -3.27%

Volatility and Risk

General Mills has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshpet has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.2% of General Mills shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Freshpet shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of General Mills shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Freshpet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for General Mills and Freshpet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Mills 1 14 4 0 2.16 Freshpet 0 4 3 0 2.43

General Mills currently has a consensus target price of $53.53, suggesting a potential upside of 19.95%. Freshpet has a consensus target price of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.66%. Given General Mills’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe General Mills is more favorable than Freshpet.

Dividends

General Mills pays an annual dividend of $1.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Freshpet does not pay a dividend. General Mills pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. General Mills has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares General Mills and Freshpet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Mills $15.62 billion 1.63 $1.66 billion $3.08 14.49 Freshpet $156.38 million 4.07 -$4.26 million ($0.12) -150.83

General Mills has higher revenue and earnings than Freshpet. Freshpet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Mills, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

General Mills beats Freshpet on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal. The company markets its products under the Annie's, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, Fiber One, Food Should Taste Good, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, Gardetto's, Go-Gurt, Gold Medal, Golden Grahams, Häagen-Dazs, Helpers, Jeno's, Jus-Rol, Kitano, Kix, La Salteña, Lärabar, Latina, Liberté, Lucky Charms, Muir Glen, Nature Valley, Oatmeal Crisp, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Progresso, Raisin Nut Bran, Total, Totino's, Trix, Wanchai Ferry, Wheaties, Yoki, and Yoplait names. It also supplies branded and unbranded food products to the foodservice and commercial baking industries. The company sells its products directly, as well as through broker and distribution arrangements to grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, e-commerce grocery providers, commercial and noncommercial foodservice distributors and operators, restaurants, and convenience stores, as well as drug, dollar, and discount chains. It operates 433 ice cream parlors; and franchises 356 branded ice cream parlors. General Mills, Inc. also exports its products primarily to Caribbean and Latin American markets. The company was founded in 1928 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

