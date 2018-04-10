Analyzing Compass Diversified (CODI) & Allied Minds (ALLWF)

Compass Diversified (NYSE: CODI) and Allied Minds (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.7% of Compass Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Compass Diversified shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Compass Diversified pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Allied Minds does not pay a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass Diversified and Allied Minds’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Diversified $1.27 billion 0.77 $27.99 million N/A N/A Allied Minds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Compass Diversified has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Minds.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Compass Diversified and Allied Minds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Diversified 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allied Minds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compass Diversified currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.08%. Given Compass Diversified’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Compass Diversified is more favorable than Allied Minds.

Profitability

This table compares Compass Diversified and Allied Minds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Diversified 2.20% 2.11% 0.97% Allied Minds N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Compass Diversified beats Allied Minds on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, and business services sectors. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in North America. It seeks to invest between $100 million and $500 million in transaction size between $4 million and $500 million in companies with cash flows between $10 million and $450 million, enterprise values between $100 million and $500 million, and an EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million. It seeks to acquire controlling ownership interests in its portfolio companies and can also make additional platform acquisitions. The firm prefer to have majority stake in companies. The firm invests through its balance sheet and typically holds investments between five to seven years. Compass Group Management LLC is the external manager of the Compass Diversified Holdings LLC and manages day-to-day business and operations of firm. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Westport, Connecticut with an additional office in Irvine, California.

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety. It primarily invests in companies based in the United States, but depending on opportunities this could be expanded to a global network of partners and investments. The firm typically invests between $0.25 million and $1 million in seed investments and from $5 million to $10 million in Series A investments. The firm focuses on commercializing technologies from leading United States Universities and national labs. It seeks to take majority equity positions in its portfolio companies. The firm partners with universities to fund licensing deals and corporate spin-outs. It prefers to continue to invest alongside a syndicate for larger Series A and follow-on rounds. Allied Minds plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; Seattle, Washington; New York; New York and Washington, DC.

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.