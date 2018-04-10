Noble Roman’s Pizza (OTCMKTS:NROM) versus Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) Financial Survey

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ: FRSH) and Noble Roman’s Pizza (OTCMKTS:NROM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.7% of Papa Murphy’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Noble Roman’s Pizza shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Papa Murphy’s shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Noble Roman’s Pizza shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Papa Murphy’s and Noble Roman’s Pizza, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa Murphy’s 0 2 0 0 2.00 Noble Roman’s Pizza 0 0 0 0 N/A

Papa Murphy’s presently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential downside of 5.38%. Given Papa Murphy’s’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Papa Murphy’s is more favorable than Noble Roman’s Pizza.

Risk and Volatility

Papa Murphy’s has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Roman’s Pizza has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Papa Murphy’s and Noble Roman’s Pizza’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa Murphy’s -0.01% 7.96% 2.96% Noble Roman’s Pizza -34.37% -24.73% -16.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Papa Murphy’s and Noble Roman’s Pizza’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa Murphy’s $118.66 million 0.72 -$10,000.00 $0.15 33.47 Noble Roman’s Pizza $9.83 million 1.60 -$3.38 million N/A N/A

Papa Murphy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Roman’s Pizza.

Summary

Papa Murphy’s beats Noble Roman’s Pizza on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Papa Murphy’s Company Profile

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. As of May 10, 2017, it operated approximately 1,500 stores franchised and corporate-owned pizza stores in 39 states, Canada, and United Arab Emirates. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Noble Roman’s Pizza Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone take-n-bake locations. It franchises and licenses under the Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza and sub sandwiches, and other related menu items. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 2,768 franchised or licensed outlets. It has operations in 50 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, the Bahamas, Italy, the Dominican Republic, and Canada. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

