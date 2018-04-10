Cypress Semiconductor (CY) versus Zayo Group (ZAYO) Head to Head Analysis

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) and Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cypress Semiconductor and Zayo Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Semiconductor $2.33 billion 2.58 -$80.91 million $0.60 27.97 Zayo Group $2.20 billion 4.05 $85.70 million $0.40 89.70

Zayo Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cypress Semiconductor. Cypress Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zayo Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cypress Semiconductor and Zayo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Semiconductor 1 3 9 0 2.62 Zayo Group 0 6 10 0 2.63

Cypress Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $19.21, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. Zayo Group has a consensus target price of $41.78, suggesting a potential upside of 16.44%. Given Zayo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zayo Group is more favorable than Cypress Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Cypress Semiconductor and Zayo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Semiconductor -4.02% 12.48% 6.22% Zayo Group 3.42% 10.19% 1.67%

Volatility and Risk

Cypress Semiconductor has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zayo Group has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.1% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Zayo Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Cypress Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Zayo Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cypress Semiconductor pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Zayo Group does not pay a dividend. Cypress Semiconductor pays out 73.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Zayo Group beats Cypress Semiconductor on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation manufactures embedded system solutions for automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. The Company’s segments include Microcontroller and Connectivity Division (MCD), and Memory Products Division (MPD). MCD focuses on microcontroller (MCU), analog and wireless and wired connectivity solutions. MPD focuses on parallel and serial NOR flash memories, NAND flash memories, static random access memory (SRAM), ferroelectric-random access memory (F-RAM) ferroelectric memory devices and other specialty memories. The Company’s products include Traveo MCUs and Flexible MCUs; PSoC 1, PSoC 3, PSoC 4 and PSoC 5LP; CapSense, and TrueTouch Analog Power Management integrated circuits (PMICs) and energy harvesting solutions.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other. The Fiber Solutions segment provides dark fiber, and fiber-to-the-tower and small cell mobile infrastructure services for carriers and other communication service providers, Internet service providers, wireless service providers, media and content companies, large enterprises, and other companies. The Transport segment offers lit bandwidth infrastructure solutions comprising wavelength, wholesale IP services, and SONET services through its metro, regional, and long-haul fiber networks for carriers, content providers, financial services companies, healthcare, government entities, education institutions, and other medium and large enterprises. The Enterprise Networks segment provides communication solutions, such as Ethernet, enterprise private and connectivity services, managed services, and cloud based compute and storage products to medium and large enterprises. The Zayo Colocation (zColo) segment offers data center infrastructure solutions, including colocation space, and power and interconnection services to a range of enterprise, carrier, cloud, and content customers. The Allstream segment provides Internet protocol (IP), Internet, voice, IP trunking, cloud private branch exchange, and collaboration services, as well as unified communications for small and medium business customers. The Other segment provides network and technical resources to customers in designing, acquiring, and maintaining their networks. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

