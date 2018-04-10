United Co.s Limited (UNC) Insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L Buys 200 Shares

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$100.15 per share, with a total value of C$20,030.00.

Financial Corporation Limi E-L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 6th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$101.00 per share, with a total value of C$50,500.00.

On Thursday, March 29th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 100 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$100.01 per share, with a total value of C$10,001.00.

On Friday, March 23rd, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$100.30 per share, with a total value of C$50,150.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$102.90 per share, with a total value of C$51,450.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 800 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$102.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,320.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 100 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$102.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 400 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$100.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 14th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 100 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$99.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,991.00.

On Thursday, February 8th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L acquired 800 shares of United Co.s stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$99.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,840.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Financial Corporation Limi E-L bought 500 shares of United Co.s stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$100.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,250.00.

Shares of UNC stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$101.00. 1,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776. United Co.s Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$94.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$106.49.

United Co.s (TSE:UNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Co.s had a net margin of 84.59% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “United Co.s Limited (UNC) Insider Financial Corporation Limi E-L Buys 200 Shares” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/financial-corporation-limi-e-l-purchases-200-shares-of-united-co-s-limited-unc-stock-updated.html.

About United Co.s

United Corporations Limited is a Canada-based closed-end investment company. The Company is an investment vehicle for long-term growth through investments in common equities. The objective of the Company is to earn an above-average rate of return, primarily through long-term capital appreciation and dividend income.

Receive News & Ratings for United Co.s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Co.s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.