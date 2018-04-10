Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) EVP Sells $15,765.75 in Stock

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) EVP Gina M. Cruse sold 455 shares of Financial Engines stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $15,765.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,163.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FNGN stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.60. 178,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,916. The stock has a market cap of $2,077.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Financial Engines has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. Financial Engines had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. analysts predict that Financial Engines will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Financial Engines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. Financial Engines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNGN. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Financial Engines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $832,000. HCSF Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Engines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,060,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Financial Engines by 376.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in Financial Engines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Financial Engines by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares during the last quarter.

FNGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Financial Engines in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc provides independent technology-enabled financial advisory, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance services in the United States. It assists individuals to develop a strategy to reach financial goals by offering a set of services, including personalized plans for saving and investing, assessments of retirement income, and the option to meet face-to-face with a financial advisor.

