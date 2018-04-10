Financial Institutions (FISI) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.24

Media stories about Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Financial Institutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 46.3323932273924 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

FISI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Financial Institutions to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Hovde Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of FISI opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $25.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 20.34%. analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. purchased 1,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.95 per share, with a total value of $48,189.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,999 shares in the company, valued at $526,119.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

