Financial Review: Building Materials (BMCH) vs. Lumber Liquidators (LL)

Building Materials (NASDAQ: BMCH) and Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Building Materials and Lumber Liquidators’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Building Materials $3.37 billion 0.39 $57.42 million $1.02 19.38 Lumber Liquidators $1.03 billion 0.63 -$37.82 million ($1.33) -17.22

Building Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Lumber Liquidators. Lumber Liquidators is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Building Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Building Materials and Lumber Liquidators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Building Materials 1.71% 9.50% 4.57% Lumber Liquidators -3.68% 1.71% 0.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Lumber Liquidators shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Building Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Lumber Liquidators shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Building Materials and Lumber Liquidators, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Building Materials 0 2 5 0 2.71 Lumber Liquidators 0 7 5 0 2.42

Building Materials currently has a consensus price target of $23.43, indicating a potential upside of 18.51%. Lumber Liquidators has a consensus price target of $25.10, indicating a potential upside of 9.61%. Given Building Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Building Materials is more favorable than Lumber Liquidators.

Volatility & Risk

Building Materials has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lumber Liquidators has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Building Materials beats Lumber Liquidators on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Building Materials Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. operates as lumber and building materials distributor and solutions provider in the United States. Its primary products include structural components, such as floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trim, custom millwork, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products. The company also sells other building products and services that consist of hardware, wood boards, gypsum, insulation, roofing, siding, and flooring; and offers design, product specification, installation, and installation management services. It serves large-scale production homebuilders, custom homebuilders, multi-family builders, and repair and remodeling contractors. The company provides its products through a network of suppliers. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. is a multi-channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring, and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories. The Company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate and resilient vinyl flooring direct to the consumer. Its product categories include Solid and Engineered Hardwood; Laminate; Bamboo, Cork, Vinyl Plank and Other, Moldings and Accessories, and Non-Merchandise Services. It features the renewable flooring products, bamboo and cork, and provides a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives and flooring tools. It operates in a holding company structure with Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. serving as its parent company and certain direct and indirect subsidiaries, including Lumber Liquidators, Inc., Lumber Liquidators Services, LLC, Lumber Liquidators Production, LLC, and Lumber Liquidators Canada ULC, conducting its operations.

