Head-To-Head Contrast: Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) versus Campbell Soup (CPB)

Freshpet (NASDAQ: FRPT) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.4% of Freshpet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Freshpet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of Campbell Soup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Freshpet and Campbell Soup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freshpet -2.73% -3.85% -3.27% Campbell Soup 13.41% 54.10% 11.72%

Dividends

Campbell Soup pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Freshpet does not pay a dividend. Campbell Soup pays out 46.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Campbell Soup has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Freshpet has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Campbell Soup has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Freshpet and Campbell Soup, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freshpet 0 4 3 0 2.43 Campbell Soup 4 5 2 0 1.82

Freshpet currently has a consensus price target of $19.67, indicating a potential upside of 7.18%. Campbell Soup has a consensus price target of $50.89, indicating a potential upside of 17.63%. Given Campbell Soup’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Campbell Soup is more favorable than Freshpet.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freshpet and Campbell Soup’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freshpet $156.38 million 4.12 -$4.26 million ($0.12) -152.92 Campbell Soup $7.89 billion 1.65 $887.00 million $3.04 14.23

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Freshpet. Freshpet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Campbell Soup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Freshpet on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online. Freshpet, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages; Global Biscuits and Snacks; and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juices. The Global Biscuits and Snacks segment provides Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, and bakery and frozen products in the United States retail; Arnott's biscuits in Australia and the Asia Pacific; and Kelsen cookies worldwide, as well as meals and shelf-stable beverages in Australia and the Asia Pacific. The Campbell Fresh segment offers Bolthouse Farms fresh carrots, carrot ingredients, refrigerated beverages, and refrigerated salad dressings; and Garden Fresh Gourmet salsa, hummus, dips, and tortilla chips, as well as refrigerated soups. The company sells its products through retail food chains, mass discounters, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and dollar stores, as well as other retail, commercial, and non-commercial establishments; and independent contractor distributors. Campbell Soup Company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Camden, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.