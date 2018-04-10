Financial Review: Carvana (CVNA) and The Competition

Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) is one of 20 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Carvana to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.9% of Carvana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Carvana shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carvana and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carvana $858.87 million -$18.31 million -19.82 Carvana Competitors $8.01 billion $220.42 million 12.48

Carvana’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Carvana. Carvana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Carvana and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carvana -11.17% -74.69% -19.48% Carvana Competitors 3.22% 33.52% 3.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carvana and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carvana 1 5 8 0 2.50 Carvana Competitors 116 608 662 28 2.43

Carvana presently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential downside of 14.51%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 18.10%. Given Carvana’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carvana has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Carvana rivals beat Carvana on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

