Contrasting Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) and EMCORE (EMKR)

EMCORE (NASDAQ: EMKR) and Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

EMCORE has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intevac has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Intevac shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of EMCORE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Intevac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for EMCORE and Intevac, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMCORE 0 1 2 0 2.67 Intevac 0 1 4 0 2.80

EMCORE currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Intevac has a consensus price target of $12.38, indicating a potential upside of 96.43%. Given Intevac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intevac is more favorable than EMCORE.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMCORE and Intevac’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMCORE $122.89 million 1.24 $8.23 million $0.39 14.36 Intevac $112.85 million 1.23 $4.11 million $0.17 37.06

EMCORE has higher revenue and earnings than Intevac. EMCORE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intevac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EMCORE and Intevac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMCORE 5.48% 6.59% 5.56% Intevac 3.65% 4.89% 3.43%

Summary

EMCORE beats Intevac on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc. (Intevac) is a provider of vacuum deposition equipment for a range of thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry. The Company’s segments include Thin-film Equipment and Photonics. The Company designs, manufactures, markets and services capital equipment used to deposit thin films and lubricants onto substrates to produce magnetic disks that are used in hard disk drives. Its thin film equipment products include 200 Lean Disk Sputtering System, 200 Lean Etch and Deposition System, AccuLuber Disk Lubrication System, INTEVAC VERTEX System, INTEVAC MATRIX Implant System, ENERGi Implant System and INTEVAC MATRIX System. The Company’s photonic segment develops, manufactures and sells compact digital-optical products for the capture and display of low-light images.

