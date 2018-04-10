Jive Software (NASDAQ:JIVE) and Gridsum (GSUM) Financial Contrast

Jive Software (NASDAQ: JIVE) and Gridsum (NASDAQ:GSUM) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of Jive Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Gridsum shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Jive Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Jive Software and Gridsum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jive Software 0 1 0 0 2.00 Gridsum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Jive Software currently has a consensus target price of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given Jive Software’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Jive Software is more favorable than Gridsum.

Profitability

This table compares Jive Software and Gridsum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jive Software -3.25% -9.97% -2.90% Gridsum -27.91% -19.63% -11.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jive Software and Gridsum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jive Software N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gridsum $57.65 million 3.63 -$9.74 million N/A N/A

Jive Software has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gridsum.

Summary

Jive Software beats Gridsum on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jive Software

Jive Software, Inc. is engaged in providing software sales and services. The Company’s products are sold on a subscription basis, deployable in on-premise, hosted and cloud instances and used for internal or external communities. Its traditional enterprise software product offerings are based on the Jive platform (the Jive Platform), which is a communication and collaboration hub. It sells its Jive Platform across two communities: internally for employees within the enterprise and externally for customers and partners outside the enterprise. It sells its products through a direct sales force, both domestically and internationally. The Jive Platform product offerings are delivered in two configurations, Jive Internal (Jive-n) for employee networks, and Jive External (Jive-x) as a platform for customer and partner communities. The Jive Platform integrates cloud and customer-built applications through published application programing interfaces and software development kits.

About Gridsum

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform performs multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events. The company offers Web Dissector to analyze customer Websites by monitoring and analyzing key performance indicators; Mobile Dissector to understand mobile app user activity; SEM Dissector for search engine marketing; SEO Dissector, a search engine optimization tool; Ad Dissector, an advertisement performance monitoring and optimization product; Contribution Dissector to evaluate the performance of advertising campaigns; Audience Dissector, an audience analysis product; and Recommendation Engine, a data driven content recommendation solution. It also provides Government Web Dissector, a digital intelligence solution; Government Website Group Integrated Management Platform, an integrated management platform; Streaming Dissector, a real-time viewership analysis for digital online video; Video Dissector, an online video content analytics tool; TV Dissector, an analytics tool; Rating Plus, a television viewing data analytics tool; and Media Dissector, a mass, social, and user-generated content media monitoring and analytics tool. In addition, the company offers Law Dissector, a search and statistical analysis tool; Smart Push, a legal research tool; Information Dissector, an insightful analytical system; Social Listening, a cloud-based social listening solution; Gridsum Dashboard, a data visualization tool; and Gridsum Report Center, an automated report generation and distribution tool. Further, it develops new media analytics and information discovery solutions to address customer needs. Gridsum Holding Inc. has a strategic cooperation framework agreement with Bee China. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

