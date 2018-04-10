Financial Review: Roper Technologies (ROP) & Esterline Technologies (ESL)

Esterline Technologies (NYSE: ESL) and Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Esterline Technologies and Roper Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esterline Technologies 3.31% 6.91% 3.97% Roper Technologies 21.09% 15.28% 6.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Esterline Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.3% of Roper Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Esterline Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Roper Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Esterline Technologies has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roper Technologies has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Esterline Technologies and Roper Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esterline Technologies 4 5 0 0 1.56 Roper Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70

Esterline Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $79.25, suggesting a potential upside of 10.22%. Roper Technologies has a consensus price target of $297.64, suggesting a potential upside of 8.97%. Given Esterline Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Esterline Technologies is more favorable than Roper Technologies.

Dividends

Roper Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Esterline Technologies does not pay a dividend. Roper Technologies pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Roper Technologies has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Esterline Technologies and Roper Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esterline Technologies $2.00 billion 1.07 $111.55 million $4.36 16.49 Roper Technologies $4.61 billion 6.10 $971.77 million $9.42 29.00

Roper Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Esterline Technologies. Esterline Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roper Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Roper Technologies beats Esterline Technologies on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esterline Technologies Company Profile

Esterline Technologies Corporation is a specialized manufacturing company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets engineered products and systems for application within the industries it serves. The Company operates through three segments: Avionics & Controls, Sensors & Systems, and Advanced Materials. The Company serves aerospace and defense customers. The Company’s Avionics & Controls business segment includes avionics systems, control and communication systems, and interface technologies capabilities. The Company’s Sensors & Systems business segment includes power systems, connection technologies and advanced sensors capabilities. The Company’s Advanced Materials business segment includes engineered materials and defense technologies capabilities. The Company designs and manufactures ruggedized military personal communication equipment, primarily headsets, handsets and field communications.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc. designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products. It also offers diagnostic and laboratory software solutions; patient positioning devices and related software, 3-D measurement technology, and diagnostic and therapeutic disposable products; non-invasive instruments and video laryngoscopes; and a cloud-based financial analytics and performance software platform, as well as electron filters, charged couple devices, and complementary metal oxide semiconductor cameras, detectors, and related software. In addition, the company offers water meter and automatic meter reading products and systems, fluid handling pumps, materials analysis equipment and consumables, flow measurement and metering equipment, industrial valves and controls, and industrial leak testing products. Further, it provides control systems, fluid properties testing equipment, valves, vibration sensors and controls, and non-destructive inspection and measurement products and solutions. Additionally, the company provides enterprise software and information solutions for government contractors, professional services firms, and other project-based businesses. It serves healthcare, food, energy, water, education, and construction industries, as well as law and professional services firms in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Roper Industries, Inc. and changed its name to Roper Technologies, Inc. in April 2015. Roper Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Esterline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esterline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.