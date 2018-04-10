CAE (CAE) and Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) Critical Review

CAE (NYSE: CAE) and Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CAE and Wesco Aircraft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAE $2.06 billion 2.44 $191.59 million $0.79 23.76 Wesco Aircraft $1.43 billion 0.72 -$237.34 million $0.59 17.54

CAE has higher revenue and earnings than Wesco Aircraft. Wesco Aircraft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CAE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of CAE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Wesco Aircraft shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of CAE shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Wesco Aircraft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CAE and Wesco Aircraft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAE 0 2 2 0 2.50 Wesco Aircraft 0 5 1 0 2.17

CAE presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.21%. Wesco Aircraft has a consensus target price of $8.88, suggesting a potential downside of 14.25%. Given CAE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CAE is more favorable than Wesco Aircraft.

Volatility and Risk

CAE has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wesco Aircraft has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CAE and Wesco Aircraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAE 11.31% 13.03% 5.20% Wesco Aircraft -17.26% 7.42% 2.96%

Dividends

CAE pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Wesco Aircraft does not pay a dividend. CAE pays out 36.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CAE has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

CAE beats Wesco Aircraft on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CAE

CAE Inc. provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services. The Company is a training systems integrator for defense forces across the air, land and sea domains, and for government and civil security organizations responsible for public safety. The Company designs, manufactures and markets simulators, simulation center management solutions and courseware for training of medical and allied healthcare students and clinicians in educational institutions, hospitals and defense organizations across the world.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. distributes aerospace products and provides supply chain management services to the aerospace industry in the North America and internationally. Its services comprise traditional distribution, management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery, chemical management services, third-party logistics or fourth-party logistics programs, and point-of-use inventory management. The company supplies approximately 565,000 active stock-keeping units, including hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools, and machined parts. Its hardware products comprise blind fasteners, panel fasteners, bolts and screws, clamps, hi lok pins and collars, hydraulic fittings, inserts, lockbolts and collars, nuts, rivets, springs, valves, and washers; and chemicals, comprise adhesives, sealants and tapes, lubricants, oil and grease, paints and coatings, industrial gases, coolants and metalworking fluids, and cleaners and cleaning solvents. The company's electronic components include connectors, relays, switches, wires and cables, circuit breakers, interconnect accessories, and lighted products; bearings consist of airframe control bearings, rod ends, spherical bearings, ball bearings, precision and roller bearings, and bushings; and machined parts and other products comprise brackets, milled parts, shims, stampings, turned parts, and welded assemblies. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. is also involved in the installation of various products comprising air and hydraulic tools, as well as drill motors; provision of maintenance and repair services for tools; and rental or lease of tools. It serves airline-affiliated and independent maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers; and original equipment manufacturers and their subcontractors, as well as customers in the automotive, energy, health care, industrial, pharmaceutical, and space sectors. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

