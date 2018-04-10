Analyzing Ambev (ABEV) and National Beverage (FIZZ)

National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) and Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for National Beverage and Ambev, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Beverage 2 0 1 0 1.67 Ambev 0 1 3 0 2.75

National Beverage currently has a consensus target price of $91.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. Ambev has a consensus target price of $7.83, indicating a potential upside of 15.37%. Given Ambev’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ambev is more favorable than National Beverage.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of National Beverage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Ambev shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.2% of National Beverage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

National Beverage has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambev has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ambev pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. National Beverage does not pay a dividend. Ambev pays out 65.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares National Beverage and Ambev’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Beverage 15.10% 56.83% 37.05% Ambev 15.68% 24.16% 14.10%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares National Beverage and Ambev’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Beverage $826.92 million 4.96 $107.04 million N/A N/A Ambev $15.01 billion 7.10 $2.30 billion $0.23 29.52

Ambev has higher revenue and earnings than National Beverage.

Summary

Ambev beats National Beverage on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of flavored beverage products in North America and internationally. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, and Shasta Sparkling Water brand names; energy drinks and shots under the Rip It brand name; juice and juice-based products under the Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr. Pure brand names; and carbonated soft drinks in various flavors comprising regular, sugar-free, and reduced-calorie options under the Shasta and Faygo brands. It serves retailers, as well as various up-and-down-the-street accounts through the take-home, convenience, and food-service distribution channels. The company sells and markets its products through an internal sales force, as well as specialized broker networks. National Beverage Corp. was founded in 1985 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. National Beverage Corp. is a subsidiary of IBS Partners, Ltd.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, formerly Inbev Participacoes Societarias SA, is a Brazil-based company engaged in the brewing sector. The Company produces and sells beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated (NANC) beverages across the Americas. The Company’s activities are divided into three segments: Latin America North, including sell of beer, CSD and NANC drinks in Brazil, as well as operations in Dominican Republic, Saint Vincent, Antigua, Dominica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Cuba; Latin America South, distributing products in Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, and Canada, represented by Labatt’s operations, which comprises sales in Canada. The Company markets products under various brand names, such as Adriatica, Brahma, Leffe, Budweiser, Corona, PepsiCo and Lipton. It is a subsidiary of Interbrew International BV.

