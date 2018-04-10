Critical Analysis: MSC Industrial Direct (MSM) and Atkore International Group (ATKR)

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE: MSM) and Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MSC Industrial Direct and Atkore International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSC Industrial Direct $2.89 billion 1.79 $231.43 million $4.05 22.65 Atkore International Group $1.50 billion 0.79 $84.63 million $1.27 14.72

MSC Industrial Direct has higher revenue and earnings than Atkore International Group. Atkore International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSC Industrial Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MSC Industrial Direct has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore International Group has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MSC Industrial Direct and Atkore International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSC Industrial Direct 7.97% 19.37% 11.40% Atkore International Group 5.97% 26.99% 8.34%

Dividends

MSC Industrial Direct pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Atkore International Group does not pay a dividend. MSC Industrial Direct pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MSC Industrial Direct has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MSC Industrial Direct and Atkore International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSC Industrial Direct 0 9 5 0 2.36 Atkore International Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus price target of $98.42, indicating a potential upside of 7.28%. Atkore International Group has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.34%. Given Atkore International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atkore International Group is more favorable than MSC Industrial Direct.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Atkore International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 31.4% of MSC Industrial Direct shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Atkore International Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MSC Industrial Direct beats Atkore International Group on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes various ranges of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. It offers approximately 1,565,000 stock-keeping units through its catalogs; brochures; eCommerce channels, including its Website, mscdirect.com; and call-centers and branches. The company serves primarily through its distribution network of 93 branch offices and 12 customer fulfillment centers. It serves individual machine shops, manufacturing companies, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Atkore International Group Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc. is a manufacturer of electrical raceway products. The Company’s products are primarily offered for non-residential construction and renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction and industrial markets. The Company operates in two segments: Electrical Raceway and MP&S. Through the electrical raceway segment, it manufactures products that deploy, isolate and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the original power source to the final outlet. The Company’s electrical raceway segment products include electrical conduit, armored cable, cable trays, mounting systems and fittings. Through the MP&S segment, it provides products and services that frame, support and secure component parts in a range of structures, equipment and systems in electrical, industrial and construction applications. The Company’s MP&S segment products include metal framing products and in-line galvanized mechanical tube.

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.