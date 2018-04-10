Critical Comparison: Malibu Boats (MBUU) versus RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU)

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU) and RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Malibu Boats and RISE Education Cayman, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malibu Boats 0 2 4 1 2.86 RISE Education Cayman 0 0 1 0 3.00

Malibu Boats currently has a consensus target price of $34.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.28%. RISE Education Cayman has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.91%. Given Malibu Boats’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Malibu Boats is more favorable than RISE Education Cayman.

Profitability

This table compares Malibu Boats and RISE Education Cayman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malibu Boats 4.64% 44.97% 12.49% RISE Education Cayman N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of RISE Education Cayman shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Malibu Boats shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Malibu Boats and RISE Education Cayman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malibu Boats $281.94 million 2.50 $28.35 million $1.51 22.72 RISE Education Cayman $148.98 million 5.67 -$7.37 million $0.10 153.60

Malibu Boats has higher revenue and earnings than RISE Education Cayman. Malibu Boats is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RISE Education Cayman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Malibu Boats beats RISE Education Cayman on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of performance sport boats. The Company’s segments include the U.S. and Australia. Each segment is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of performance sport boats. Its U.S. segment serves markets in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Its Australia segment serves the Australian and New Zealand markets. The Company’s boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. The Company sells its boats under Malibu and Axis Wake Research (Axis) brand names. The Company’s boats are constructed of fiberglass, equipped with inboard propulsion systems and available in a range of sizes and hull designs. The Company also offers various accessories and aftermarket parts. The Company’s boat models include Malibu M Series, Malibu Wakesetter, Malibu Response and Axis.

About RISE Education Cayman

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours. It also provides educational consulting services. As of June 30, 2017, the company had a network of 246 learning centers comprising 56 self-owned centers and 190 franchised learning centers across 80 cities in China. RISE Education Cayman Ltd was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

