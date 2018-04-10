Critical Survey: Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) and Ramaco Resources (METC)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ: METC) and Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ramaco Resources and Rhino Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramaco Resources -25.26% -12.97% -10.45% Rhino Resource Partners -8.38% -13.80% -7.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Ramaco Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ramaco Resources has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhino Resource Partners has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ramaco Resources and Rhino Resource Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramaco Resources $61.04 million 4.22 -$15.41 million ($0.41) -15.68 Rhino Resource Partners $218.69 million 0.11 -$18.78 million N/A N/A

Ramaco Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rhino Resource Partners.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ramaco Resources and Rhino Resource Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramaco Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Rhino Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ramaco Resources currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 76.26%. Given Ramaco Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ramaco Resources is more favorable than Rhino Resource Partners.

Summary

Ramaco Resources beats Rhino Resource Partners on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a developer of metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. The Company’s project portfolio includes Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine and Knox Creek. As of December 29, 2016, the Elk Creek property in southern West Virginia consisted of approximately 17,128 acres of controlled mineral. The Berwind coal property sits on the border of West Virginia and Virginia. As of December 29, 2016, the Berwind coal property consisted of approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral. As of December 29, 2016, the Knox Creek property consisted of approximately 43,281 acres of controlled mineral. The RAM Mine property is located in southwestern Pennsylvania. As of December 29, 2016, the RAM Mine property consisted of approximately 1,567 acres of controlled mineral.

About Rhino Resource Partners

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers. It also manages and leases coal properties; mines and sells limestone from reserves located at Sands Hill mining complex to construction companies and road builders. As of December 31, 2016, the company controlled an estimated 256.9 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves consisting of an estimated 203.5 million tons of steam coal and an estimated 53.4 million tons of metallurgical coal; and 196.5 million tons of non-reserve coal deposits. Rhino GP LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.