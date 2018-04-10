Philip Hartstein Sells 5,000 Shares of Finjan Holdings, Inc. (FNJN) Stock

Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNJN) CEO Philip Hartstein sold 5,000 shares of Finjan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $16,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Finjan stock remained flat at $$2.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 506,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of -0.69. Finjan Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.06.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $23.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. analysts expect that Finjan Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Finjan by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Finjan by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 76,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Finjan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Finjan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Finjan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Finjan from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, trojans, and other Web and network threats.

