Synairgen (LON:SNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Synairgen (LON:SNG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.49) price objective on the stock. FinnCap’s target price suggests a potential upside of 169.23% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON:SNG remained flat at $GBX 13 ($0.18) during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,152. Synairgen has a 1 year low of GBX 6.88 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 32 ($0.45).

About Synairgen

Synairgen plc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the drug discovery and development of therapies for respiratory diseases, particularly in the areas, including severe asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The Company uses its human biology BioBank platform to discover and develop therapies for respiratory disease.

