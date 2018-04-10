Firecoin Achieves Market Cap of $112,979.00 (CRYPTO:FIRE)

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Firecoin has a market capitalization of $112,979.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Firecoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00017002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Firecoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Firecoin

Firecoin (CRYPTO:FIRE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15.

Buying and Selling Firecoin

Firecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Firecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

