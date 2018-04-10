Firecoin (FIRE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Firecoin (CURRENCY:FIRE) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Firecoin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Firecoin coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00017002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Firecoin has a total market cap of $113,254.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Firecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Orlycoin (ORLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TAGRcoin (TAGR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dubstep (DUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Firecoin Profile

FIRE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. Firecoin’s total supply is 98,412 coins. The Reddit community for Firecoin is /r/Fire_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firecoin’s official Twitter account is @FirecoinX15.

Firecoin Coin Trading

Firecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to buy Firecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firecoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

