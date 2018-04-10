First Bank (FRBA) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Bank earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.8609211396852 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

FRBA stock remained flat at $$14.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,985. First Bank has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $251.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.53.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 million. research analysts expect that First Bank will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

FRBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

