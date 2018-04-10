First Busey (BUSE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “First Busey Corporation is a financial holding company located in Urbana, Illinois. First Busey is engaged primarily in commercial, retail and correspondent banking and provides trust services, insurance services, and travel services. “

Several other analysts have also commented on BUSE. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of First Busey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of BUSE traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.13. 18,482 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Busey has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,449.55, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.39 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 20.31%. equities research analysts expect that First Busey will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,529,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,747,000 after purchasing an additional 198,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Busey by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 575,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,219,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 518,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 51,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Busey by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the period. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

