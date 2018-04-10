First Capital Advisors Group LLC. Purchases 535 Shares of Visa (V)

First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa (NYSE:V) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC.’s holdings in Visa were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Visa by 51.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 12.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the second quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,217,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $489,309,000 after acquiring an additional 262,930 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $5,736,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 186.5% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 44,609 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V stock opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. Visa has a 12 month low of $88.13 and a 12 month high of $126.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $242,525.22, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Vetr cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.05 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.19.

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

