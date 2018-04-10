First Hawaiian Bank (FHB) Coverage Initiated at UBS

Analysts at UBS started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) in a report released on Thursday, March 22nd, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the bank’s stock. UBS’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Hawaiian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Hawaiian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Hawaiian Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.49. 231,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,418. First Hawaiian Bank has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $32.36. The firm has a market cap of $3,848.80, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.42.

First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. First Hawaiian Bank had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. First Hawaiian Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian Bank will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Bank by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Bank by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 29,128 shares during the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 944,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 44,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian Bank by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200,317 shares during the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Bank Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through Retail Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

