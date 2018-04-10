Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Bought by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,720 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,052,011 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $38,880,105,000 after buying an additional 25,053,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,663,044 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,801,874,000 after buying an additional 47,353,245 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,174,883 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,389,625,000 after buying an additional 42,243,011 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,463,571 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,864,881,000 after buying an additional 774,549 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375,635 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,262,682,000 after buying an additional 753,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $97.24. The firm has a market cap of $694,752.38, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The software giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $28.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.77 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.14.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,254,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total value of $279,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 178,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,633,337.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $930,900 over the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/first-premier-bank-boosts-stake-in-microsoft-co-msft-updated-updated.html.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software products, services, and devices worldwide. The company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, including Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, such as Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; Dynamics business solutions, such as financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and mid-size businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises; and LinkedIn online professional network.

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.