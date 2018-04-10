First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Honeywell (HON)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 16,967 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Honeywell worth $77,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell in the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 8,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Timber Hill LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell during the fourth quarter worth about $3,783,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 9,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.07.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of Honeywell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total transaction of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $3.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.23. 650,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,243,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $107,340.77, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. Honeywell has a 1-year low of $122.40 and a 1-year high of $165.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. Honeywell had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Honeywell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Honeywell will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

