First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by ValuEngine

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr lowered shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.52 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Solar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $70.85 on Monday. First Solar has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $76.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,301.51, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.93 million. First Solar had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that First Solar will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director George A. Hambro purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.66 per share, for a total transaction of $187,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,384.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $83,265.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,870,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,033. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 254.0% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,012,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,395,000 after buying an additional 726,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,176 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,124,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 468.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,700 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,340,000 after buying an additional 541,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 520,684 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,157,000 after buying an additional 56,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 447,219 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,194,000 after buying an additional 72,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/first-solar-fslr-upgraded-to-strong-buy-at-valuengine-updated.html.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a provider of photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin-film semiconductor technology. The Company also develops, designs, constructs and sells PV solar power systems that primarily use the modules it manufactures.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.