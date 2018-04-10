First Trust Advisors LP Acquires Shares of 7,054 Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Brands by 20.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prestige Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 649,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,555,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Brands by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 270,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,530,000 after buying an additional 32,637 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Prestige Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Prestige Brands by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 39,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter.

In other Prestige Brands news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.94 per share, with a total value of $251,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,545.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Costley purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.47 per share, for a total transaction of $266,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,097 shares in the company, valued at $393,610.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $679,575 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Brands in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Prestige Brands from $54.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered Prestige Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prestige Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.29.

NYSE:PBH opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1,755.59, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Prestige Brands has a 1 year low of $32.46 and a 1 year high of $59.63.

Prestige Brands (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Prestige Brands had a net margin of 38.05% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $270.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Prestige Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Brands will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Brands Profile

Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets, sells, manufactures, and distributes over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning segments.

