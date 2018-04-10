First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,195 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.17% of Five9 worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Barclays downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In other news, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,903 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $105,888.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 178,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 674,951 shares of company stock valued at $19,603,720 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

FIVN stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. 255,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,493. Five9 Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,595.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.82 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 million. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Five9 Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

