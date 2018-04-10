First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.20% of Knoll worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Knoll by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Knoll during the 4th quarter worth about $393,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Knoll by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 24,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Knoll by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Knoll during the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,029.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.01. Knoll Inc has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $24.47.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $316.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. Knoll had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Knoll Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other Knoll news, EVP David L. Schutte sold 2,358 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $50,862.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,913.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Knoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Knoll from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

