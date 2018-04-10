First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.29 Million Stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) by 66.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 168,594 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Whiting Petroleum worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.8% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 28,255,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $154,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737,870 shares in the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 23.7% in the third quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,394,454 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057,592 shares in the last quarter. DW Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth $10,390,000. Precocity Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth $5,460,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 119.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,262,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 686,060 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum stock traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,910,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,054. The company has a market cap of $3,064.25, a P/E ratio of -27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Whiting Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $39.24.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.55 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 83.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Seery sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $29,408.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,877.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $35.00 price objective on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Cowen set a $35.00 price objective on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price objective on Whiting Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/first-trust-advisors-lp-sells-168594-shares-of-whiting-petroleum-corp-wll-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.