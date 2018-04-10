FirstBlood (1ST) 24 Hour Volume Tops $253,849.00

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 26th. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002201 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Bittrex, HitBTC and Liqui. FirstBlood has a market cap of $12.88 million and $253,849.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00766870 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014615 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00039529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00176032 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00064713 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About FirstBlood

FirstBlood launched on September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FirstBlood is a decentralized platform where gamers can be rewarded for their gaming skills. Built on Ethereum, the First Blood platform allows users to bet against each other on mainstream games and for the results to be verified and settled automatically via a smart-contract system, eliminating attack vectors, middlemen, and server down time. “

Buying and Selling FirstBlood

FirstBlood can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, OKEx, BigONE, EtherDelta, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Liqui. It is not currently possible to purchase FirstBlood directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

