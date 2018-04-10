HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 48,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $71.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,690,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,822. The company has a market cap of $28,858.98, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $57.56 and a 1 year high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.59, for a total value of $2,356,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,140,838.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 353 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.59 per share, with a total value of $49,981.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,804.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,160 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,842. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/fiserv-fisv-shares-bought-by-hbk-sorce-advisory-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.