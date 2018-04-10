Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Five Oaks Investment (NYSE:OAKS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 2nd.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OAKS. Zacks Investment Research cut Five Oaks Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Ladenburg Thalmann raised Five Oaks Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of OAKS opened at $2.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 154.68, a quick ratio of 154.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.63. Five Oaks Investment has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Five Oaks Investment (NYSE:OAKS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Oaks Investment had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million for the quarter. research analysts anticipate that Five Oaks Investment will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Five Oaks Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Bermuda Ltd Xl sold 710,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $3,389,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OAKS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Oaks Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Oaks Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Five Oaks Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Five Oaks Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Oaks Investment by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Five Oaks Investment (OAKS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/10/five-oaks-investment-oaks-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold-updated.html.

Five Oaks Investment Company Profile

Five Oaks Investment Corp. focuses on investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, residential mortgage loans, mortgage servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Oaks Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Oaks Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.